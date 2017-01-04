High impact snow may change your morning commute

INDIANAPOLIS – Snow is expected to return to the forecast during the morning rush hour Thursday and drivers are expected to begin their commute as early as possible.

Thursday morning’s snow will begin falling toward the end of the morning commute and continue through the afternoon. It is expected to be a high impact event due to its timing and the low temperatures.

Snow falling around 6 a.m. will stick very quickly with temperatures only in the teens with the heaviest snow south of Indianapolis. Areas such as Greenwood to Rushville could expect 1-3 inches. Indianapolis to Richmond and then north to Crawfordsville to Muncie will likely be right around 1 inch.

