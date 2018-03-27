Avon PD: Double shooting of man, woman was attempted murder-suicide

AVON, Ind. -- Avon police say they are now investigating a double shooting Monday as an attempted murder-suicide.

Officers were called to the home in the 2700 block of Bluewood Way around 2:45 p.m. Monday on a report of two people who had been shot.

They arrived to find a man, later identified as 35-year-old William A. Schooley, of Indianapolis, lying in the front yard. Police determined Schooley had been shot, and discovered he was in possession of a handgun. Schooley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person, 32-year-old Andrea R. Soberalski, of Avon, was found lying on the porch of the home with a gunshot wound to the head. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

According to a release by the Avon Police Department on Tuesday, investigators believe Schooley and Soberalski had become involved in a dispute at Soberalski’s residence located across the street.

At some point during the argument, Soberalski had apparently run across the street to ask for help.

A witness told police they saw Schooley holding a handgun as he approached Soberalski on the porch of the residence where she was ultimately shot. Moments later, witnesses reported hearing gunshots.

Police said Soberalski remains in critical condition Tuesday afternoon at Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis.

