Avon PD: Double shooting of man, woman was attempted murder-suicide

AVON, Ind. -- Avon police say they are now investigating a double shooting Monday as an attempted murder-suicide.
Officers were called to the home in the 2700 block of Bluewood Way around 2:45 p.m. Monday on a report of two people who had been shot.
They arrived to find a man, later identified as 35-year-old William A. Schooley, of Indianapolis, lying in the front yard. Police determined Schooley had been shot, and discovered he was in possession of a handgun. Schooley was pronounced dead at the scene.