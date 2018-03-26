One dead, one injured following shooting at home in The Settlement near the Plainfield-Avon line

Katie Cox
3:46 PM, Mar 26, 2018
AVON, Ind. -- One person was killed and a second person was injured in a shooting at a home in The Settlement near the Plainfield-Avon line Monday afternoon. 

Avon Police Department officers were called to the home on Bluewood Way around 3 p.m. just north of U.S. 40. 

One person was found dead at the home. Their identity has not been released. 

A second person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The circumstances surrounding their death have not been released at this time. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available. 

