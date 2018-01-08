Kisha Nuckols back in jail, ordered held without bond

GREENFIELD, Ind. -- Kisha Nuckols, the former substitute teacher who pleaded guilty to having sex with students in 2016, was taken into custody on Sunday for her third alleged probation violation in six months.

The Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office filed a request for an arrest warrant on Wednesday, citing a report by a community corrections officer that Nuckols was found in possession of an unregistered smartphone.

Nuckols was sentenced to two years of home detention and two years of probation, plus 10 years of sex offender probation, in November 2016 after pleading guilty to one count of child seduction.

As part of her sentence, Nuckols was required to avoid social media and the Internet and to register her phone with authorities.

This isn’t the first time Nuckols has been accused of violating the terms of her probation. In August she served 30 days in jail after admitting to use of alcohol. Nuckols’ probation officer was alerted to the violation by pictures she had posted to her Facebook profile of her holding a frozen mixed drink.

A subsequent search of her home turned up 14 bottles of alcohol, along with a red plastic cup containing chilled wine next to her bed.

Officers also found a smartphone belonging to Nuckols that she had not registered with the Sex Offender Registry. On the phone, they reportedly found pornographic images of Nuckols, along with the Snapchat and Facebook Messenger apps – which she had also not registered having with the Sex Offender Registry and which would violate her no-social-media probation condition.

The latest smartphone violation allegedly occurred in December. The warrant request also notes a third alleged probation violation from December was still waiting to be filed.

Nuckols appeared in Hancock County Court on Monday for an initial hearing. The judge ordered her held without bond until a fact finding hearing, which was scheduled for March 1 at 1:30 p.m. Nuckols will next appear in court on Feb. 8 for a pretrial conference.

