Women in Muncie say a strange man is approaching and touching them in stores

“He says, ‘excuse me, can you tell me where the Walmart is?’ So she tells him and he says, ‘Hey, you’ve got something in your hair.’ Then he begins to close that little gap into her personal space and she starts to back away,” said Deputy Chief Vollmar.”
He then goes on to touch her hair and shoulders and brushing his hand over her without being prompted.
Deputy Chief Vollmar says touching someone like that is actually a class B misdemeanor.
The man has been caught on video leaving the stores in a light-colored truck like the one pictured to the left.
If you recognize the suspect or his truck contact the Muncie Police Department at 765-747-4867.