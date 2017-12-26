1 killed in Kokomo house fire

Current
KOKOMO, Ind. -- A person was killed in a house fire in Kokomo on Christmas Day.
The fire broke out around 2 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Rouge Drive on the west side of the city, according to the Howard County Coroner.
The victim is an adult, the coroner said, but their identity has not been released.
An autopsy will be performed Tuesday. A cause of the fire has also not yet been determined.
This is the second fatal fire of the Christmas weekend in Kokomo.
Two kids were killed on Christmas Eve morning in the other fire.
READ MORE | Two kids killed, 6 more injured in Christmas Eve Kokomo house fire
