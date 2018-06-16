Bird shared electric scooters for rent are now available in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS -- Have you heard of Bird? They're shared electric scooters for rent, and they've landed in Indianapolis.

"Indianapolis is a growing city, and it's clear there's a need for additional transit options that are accessible, affordable and reliable for all residents and local communities," said a company spokesperson.

The scooters are available downtown, in Irvington and along Mass Ave. Bird says it will expand its fleet to serve all of Indy as ridership grows.

To rent one of the scooters, you have to download the Bird app. You find your scooter, scan the barcode, enter your credit card and driver's license information, and off you go.

It costs $1 to start each ride plus 15 cents per minute after that.

You have to be 18 years or older to ride, stay in bike lanes where available, and don't ride on sidewalks.

The scooters can go up to 15 miles per hour and can drive about 15 miles on a charge.

At the end of your ride, Birds are to be parked out of public pathways and at bike racks where available.

The scooters are picked up each night for storage, charging, and any necessary repair, according to the company's website.

In the morning, Birds are parked at "nests" to be picked up by new riders.

