INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indianapolis City-County Council committee rejected a proposal Wednesday that would have urged the Indiana General Assembly to ban assault weapons and magazines holding more than 10 rounds.

The resolution cited a 2017 Pew Research Poll which found that 68 percent of adults favor banning assault weapons, and 65 percent support a ban on high-capacity magazines. The resolution also states that deaths by gun massacre (defined by six or more deaths) decreased between 1994 and 2004 when the federal assault weapons ban was in place.

Councilor William C. Oliver (D) introduced the resolution in April. The resolution wouldn't have changed any laws or ordinances in Indianapolis.

The Community Affairs Committee rejected the resolution after the National Rifle Association publicly criticized the proposal and asked people in Indianapolis to come out against the vote.

The NRA Institute for Legislative Action, the group's political and lobbying arm, posted about the proposal Monday on its website:

"This resolution attempts to brand these firearms as 'assault weapons' to drum up unnecessary fear of their ownership. In reality, these firearms are only being defined by aesthetic features that in no way affect the functionality of the firearm."

