Indy City-County Council committee rejects proposal to urge Indiana to ban assault weapons

Katie Cox
9:34 PM, Jun 13, 2018
9:02 AM, Jun 14, 2018

The Indianapolis City-County Council has rejected a proposal that would have banned assault weapons and magazines holding more than 10 rounds.  The resolution, which cited a 2017 Pew Research Poll which found that 68 percent of adults favor banning assault weapons and 65 percent support a ban on high-capacity magazines, states that deaths by gun massacre (defined by six or more deaths) went down between 1994 and 2004 when the federal assault weapons ban was in place.

SPRINGVILLE, UT - JUNE 17: Courtney Manwaring holds an AR-15 semi-automatic gun at Action Target on June 17, 2016 in Springville, Utah. Semi-automatics are in the news again after the nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida last week. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

George Frey
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indianapolis City-County Council committee rejected a proposal Wednesday that would have urged the Indiana General Assembly to ban assault weapons and magazines holding more than 10 rounds.

The resolution cited a 2017 Pew Research Poll which found that 68 percent of adults favor banning assault weapons, and 65 percent support a ban on high-capacity magazines. The resolution also states that deaths by gun massacre (defined by six or more deaths) decreased between 1994 and 2004 when the federal assault weapons ban was in place. 

Click here to read the full proposal

Councilor William C. Oliver (D) introduced the resolution in April. The resolution wouldn't have changed any laws or ordinances in Indianapolis.

PREVIOUS | City-County Council proposal would urge Indiana to take up assault weapons ban | Analysis: Assault rifle ban would have little to no effect on Indianapolis gun crime | NRA comes out against Indianapolis City-County Council gun proposal

The Community Affairs Committee rejected the resolution after the National Rifle Association publicly criticized the proposal and asked people in Indianapolis to come out against the vote. 

The NRA Institute for Legislative Action, the group's political and lobbying arm, posted about the proposal Monday on its website:

"This resolution attempts to brand these firearms as 'assault weapons' to drum up unnecessary fear of their ownership. In reality, these firearms are only being defined by aesthetic features that in no way affect the functionality of the firearm."

MORE TOP STORIES | Family: Ella Whistler was shot 7 times at Noblesville West Middle School | One dead, three injured following accident at Lake Freeman in White County | Charges filed against 13-year-old Noblesville school shooter, will not be charged as adult | Greenwood woman killed by falling branch while jogging at Eagle Creek Park | Johnson Co. Sheriff warns of possible police impersonator

Top Trending Videos

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News