Volunteers needed to help Indianapolis group that builds wheelchair ramps for the needy

INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indianapolis group that builds wheelchair ramps for people who are physically or financially in need is in need of volunteers.

Servants at Work of SAWS started as a church outreach group 15 years ago. They install pre-fabricated ramps with help from individuals and groups.

"We have a backlog that's sufficient to keep us working at the rate of three or four or five a week through most of the summer," said Jim Hamilton, Servants at Work.

"It's very nice to get out of the office and just try something new, and everybody loves volunteering," said Ashley McGovern, OrthoIndy.

Anyone can nominate a recipient. Brenda Young's physical therapist nominated her.

The 70-year-old loses her balance and has trouble walking due to strokes.

"There for a long time I was having to crawl up my back steps," said Young.

She's getting a walker on wheels soon and will be on her way.

"And now I have this beautiful ramp that's sturdy well built. I can just be me!" said Young.

Click here for more information about applying for a ramp, volunteering or donating to Servants at Work.

MORE TOP STORIES | Family: Ella Whistler was shot 7 times at Noblesville West Middle School | One dead, three injured following accident at Lake Freeman in White County | Charges filed against 13-year-old Noblesville school shooter, will not be charged as adult | Greenwood woman killed by falling branch while jogging at Eagle Creek Park | Johnson Co. Sheriff warns of possible police impersonator

Top Trending Videos