WATCH: Twiggy the water skiing squirrel at the Marion County fair

5:40 PM, Jun 16, 2018

Twiggy will be appearing at the fair from Friday through Monday. Her shows are in the fairground's plaza and are free with general fair admission.

INDIANAPOLIS -- After decades on the road, Twiggy and her trainer are retiring their act this summer but you still have some chances to see her at this year's Marion County Fair.

Twiggy will be performing through Tuesday, June 19 at the fairgrounds. 

Don't miss her before she retires!

WATCH the video above to catch some of her act. 

