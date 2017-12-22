The top Indiana politics stories of 2017

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:24PM EST expiring December 25 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Wayne
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana didn't have any major elections in 2017, so it was a quiet year in politics, right? Think again.
Here are the top stories in Indiana politics in 2017:
Jan. 29 - Rep. Susan Brooks doesn't support immigration executive order
When President Trump signed an executive order on immigration, barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, it set off a firestorm of protests and backlash.
But Rep. Susan Brooks (R-IN05) was one of the only Indiana Republicans in Congress not to outright support the executive order on immigration. Brooks said she agrees more needs to be done, but said "However, I do not believe in discrimination, I do not support a religious test for immigrants or refugees, and I do support our nation's refugee resettlement program."
Like clockwork, another bill to allow Sunday alcohol sales in Indiana was introduced in Indiana in 2017. And like the last few years, it failed.
After years of opposition, 2018 may finally be the year. The liquor and grocery stores have teamed up to support Sunday alcohol sales. A poll released over the summer showed that 70 person of Hoosiers want cold beer and Sunday carryout alcohol sales.
If you see a dog trapped in a car on a hot summer’s day, you have some additional protections under the law when it comes to breaking the window thanks to a 2017 law.
Under the law, some people like police officers, firefighters, animal control officers or veterinarians have full civil immunity to break a window to free a dog or cat. They will likely not have to pay for the damages to the vehicle.