The top Indiana politics stories of 2017

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana didn't have any major elections in 2017, so it was a quiet year in politics, right? Think again.

Here are the top stories in Indiana politics in 2017:

Jan. 29 - Rep. Susan Brooks doesn't support immigration executive order

When President Trump signed an executive order on immigration, barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, it set off a firestorm of protests and backlash.

But Rep. Susan Brooks (R-IN05) was one of the only Indiana Republicans in Congress not to outright support the executive order on immigration. Brooks said she agrees more needs to be done, but said "However, I do not believe in discrimination, I do not support a religious test for immigrants or refugees, and I do support our nation's refugee resettlement program."

MORE | Rep. Susan Brooks (R) 'doesn't support religious test', seeks more clarity on Trump executive order | Indiana lawmaker calls Trump's extreme vetting order 'un-American', others speak out against it

March 29 - New roundabout law gives semis right-of-way, more room to turn

A new Indiana law signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb changed the way you navigate a roundabout when a large truck is in it.

The law requires all vehicles to yield to any semi or truck 40 ft. or larger when approaching or in a roundabout, regardless of which lane the smaller vehicle is in.

MORE | Gov. Holcomb signs new roundabout bill into law giving semis right-of-way, more room to turn | Roundabout in Carmel wins International Roundabout of the Year award | 6 things to know about Carmel roundabouts | Franklin Township to get 5 new roundabouts in 2019 | Roundabout leader Carmel may build more traffic circles | Carmel could get first highway roundabouts

January - Controversial comments from public figures

Early in 2017, public local figures had to apologize after controversial posts on their Faecbook pages.

Indiana State Senator Jack Sandlin said he didn't know how the post, "In one day, Trump got more fat women out walking, than Michelle Obama did in 8 years." got onto his Facebook page.

Ind. Rep. Jim Lucas apologized after sharing a post of a meme of a police officer pepper-spraying a woman with the text "Participation trophies/now in liquid form!"

MORE | Ind. State Senator Jack Sandlin criticized for offensive Facebook post about women's march | Indiana lawmaker defends post after calling critic 'stupid' on social media | State representative apologizes for 'participation trophies' post | Deputy mayor apologizes for racial slur made on Facebook about Trump meeting

All of 2017 - The fight over Sunday alcohol sales

Like clockwork, another bill to allow Sunday alcohol sales in Indiana was introduced in Indiana in 2017. And like the last few years, it failed.

After years of opposition, 2018 may finally be the year. The liquor and grocery stores have teamed up to support Sunday alcohol sales. A poll released over the summer showed that 70 person of Hoosiers want cold beer and Sunday carryout alcohol sales.

MORE | Sunday alcohol sales bill introduced in Indiana | Liquor and grocery stores team up to support Sunday alcohol sales | Poll finds 70 percent of Hoosiers want cold beer, Sunday carryout alcohol sales

May 1 - Rescuing animals from hot cars

If you see a dog trapped in a car on a hot summer’s day, you have some additional protections under the law when it comes to breaking the window thanks to a 2017 law.

Under the law, some people like police officers, firefighters, animal control officers or veterinarians have full civil immunity to break a window to free a dog or cat. They will likely not have to pay for the damages to the vehicle.

MORE | Protections for rescuing animals from hot cars becomes law | Break a window to free a dog in a hot car? Not in Indiana | What to do if you see a child in a locked car | Bill that would make it legal to rescue pets from hot cars advances

Nov. 21 - CBD oil declared illegal

For those wanting to CBD oil available in Indiana, it was an up-and-down year. A bill was introduced to create a registry and encourage its study was introduced in January.

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the bill into law, but Attorney General Curtis Hill declared CBD oil illegal, then Holcomb directed excise police to check CBD oil for THC.

CBD oil will likely be another hot topic in 2018.

MORE | Hemp oil bill introduced in Ind. Senate | CBD oil declared illegal in Indiana by Attorney General Curtis Hill | Ind. Gov. Eric Holcomb directs Indiana excise police to check retailers' CBD oil supply for THC

