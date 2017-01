Travel Advisories issued across central Indiana until further notice

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – Travel advisories have been issued in several central Indiana counties due to the potential for freezing rain Friday evening through Saturday morning.



A yellow travel advisory was issued Friday afternoon for Hamilton, Hancock, Greene and Morgan counties until further notice.

The travel advisory issued is the lowest level of local travel advisories and means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, like slick roads.

The Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency recommends drivers use caution while on the roads or avoid them all together by staying home.

The National Weather Service issued a Freezing Rain Advisory from 7 p.m. Friday until 1 p.m. Saturday. You can find more on travel advisories here.

