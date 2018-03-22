1988: Michael Jackson's last performances in Indianapolis

Michael Hartz
6:24 AM, Mar 22, 2018
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Thirty years ago this week, fans lined up outside Market Square Arena to see one of the hottest acts of the decade: Michael Jackson. 

Jackson's Bad World Tour was scheduled to make a stop in Indianapolis in March 1988.  

At $22.50 a piece, the 17,500 available tickets sold out fast. Within hours of the sellout, a second show was added for the following night. 

The shows would mark the first performances from the Gary, Indiana native since a concert with the Jackson 5 in October 1979.

 

 

There was widespread fear Jackson would cancel one or both shows because a show for the previous week in St. Louis, was canceled.

However, Jackson performed both shows. They would be his last performances in Indianapolis.

 

MORE THROWBACKS | Still standing: A look back at the designing force behind many Indianapolis landmarks | Throwback Thursday: Do you remember leasing a landline telephone from Indiana Bell? | Chuckhole vs. pothole: A Hoosier debate that runs deep | Electric Park: The historic amusement park that never found its spark | 1983: Freckles the fire dog retires from her duties at the Anderson Fire Department

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News