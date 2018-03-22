1988: Michael Jackson's last performances in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS -- Thirty years ago this week, fans lined up outside Market Square Arena to see one of the hottest acts of the decade: Michael Jackson.

Jackson's Bad World Tour was scheduled to make a stop in Indianapolis in March 1988.

At $22.50 a piece, the 17,500 available tickets sold out fast. Within hours of the sellout, a second show was added for the following night.

The shows would mark the first performances from the Gary, Indiana native since a concert with the Jackson 5 in October 1979.

There was widespread fear Jackson would cancel one or both shows because a show for the previous week in St. Louis, was canceled.

However, Jackson performed both shows. They would be his last performances in Indianapolis.

