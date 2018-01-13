20 brands of ice cream bars recalled for possible listeria contamination

Katie Cox
10:52 PM, Jan 12, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Almost two dozen brands of ice cream bars are being recalled because of a possible listeria contamination. 

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Fieldbrook Foods Corporation is recalling orange cream bars and chocolate coated vanilla ice cream bars that were sold under store brands at Meijer, Kroger, Aldi, Dollar Tree, Save-A-Lot and several other stores across the country. 

The recalled products have a "best by" date of January 1, 2018, to December 31, 2018. 

If you purchased any of the following brands of ice cream the FDA says you should return them to your place of purchase for a full refund. 

Merchant Brand Merchant Brand
Acme Lucerne Ralphs Kroger
ALDI Sundae Shoppe Safeway (DC/DE/FL/MD/VA) Lucerne
Amigo(Puerto Rico Only) Great Value Save-A-Lot World’s Fair
Bi Lo Southern Home Shaws Lucerne
BJ's Wellsley Farms Shoprite Polar Express
Demoulas Market Basket Shoprite Shoprite
Dillon Kroger Smart & Final First Street
Dollar Tree Party Treat Smiths Kroger
Econo (Puerto Rico Only) Econo Star Lucerne
Food 4 Less Kroger Stater Stater
Fred Meyer Kroger Stop N Shop Ahold symbol
Frys Kroger Tops Tops
Giant Ahold symbol Various Food Club
Giant Eagle Giant Eagle Various Stoneridge
Harveys Southern Home Various Hagan
Jewel Lucerne Various Greens
King Soopers Kroger Various Hood
Kroger Kroger Various Stoneridge
Meijer Purple Cow Walmart (Puerto Rico Only) Great Value
Price Chopper PIC Weis Weis
Price Rite Price Rite Winn Dixie Winn Dixie

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the problem. 

MORE TOP STORIES |  Stranger donates car to mother after carjacking suspect crashes into her Photos: The faces of 2017's homicide victims | Family desperately searching for Indianapolis woman missing since Dec. 15 | Victim in fatal wrong-way crash on I-465 identified | HOME TOUR: Amazing contemporary in Herron Morton for $850,000

Top Trending Videos

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News