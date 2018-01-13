20 brands of ice cream bars recalled for possible listeria contamination

INDIANAPOLIS -- Almost two dozen brands of ice cream bars are being recalled because of a possible listeria contamination.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Fieldbrook Foods Corporation is recalling orange cream bars and chocolate coated vanilla ice cream bars that were sold under store brands at Meijer, Kroger, Aldi, Dollar Tree, Save-A-Lot and several other stores across the country.

The recalled products have a "best by" date of January 1, 2018, to December 31, 2018.

If you purchased any of the following brands of ice cream the FDA says you should return them to your place of purchase for a full refund.

Merchant Brand Merchant Brand Acme Lucerne Ralphs Kroger ALDI Sundae Shoppe Safeway (DC/DE/FL/MD/VA) Lucerne Amigo(Puerto Rico Only) Great Value Save-A-Lot World’s Fair Bi Lo Southern Home Shaws Lucerne BJ's Wellsley Farms Shoprite Polar Express Demoulas Market Basket Shoprite Shoprite Dillon Kroger Smart & Final First Street Dollar Tree Party Treat Smiths Kroger Econo (Puerto Rico Only) Econo Star Lucerne Food 4 Less Kroger Stater Stater Fred Meyer Kroger Stop N Shop Ahold symbol Frys Kroger Tops Tops Giant Ahold symbol Various Food Club Giant Eagle Giant Eagle Various Stoneridge Harveys Southern Home Various Hagan Jewel Lucerne Various Greens King Soopers Kroger Various Hood Kroger Kroger Various Stoneridge Meijer Purple Cow Walmart (Puerto Rico Only) Great Value Price Chopper PIC Weis Weis Price Rite Price Rite Winn Dixie Winn Dixie

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the problem.

