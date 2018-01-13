20 brands of ice cream bars recalled for possible listeria contamination

INDIANAPOLIS -- Almost two dozen brands of ice cream bars are being recalled because of a possible listeria contamination.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Fieldbrook Foods Corporation is recalling orange cream bars and chocolate coated vanilla ice cream bars that were sold under store brands at Meijer, Kroger, Aldi, Dollar Tree, Save-A-Lot and several other stores across the country.
The recalled products have a "best by" date of January 1, 2018, to December 31, 2018.
If you purchased any of the following brands of ice cream the FDA says you should return them to your place of purchase for a full refund.
Merchant
Brand
Merchant
Brand
Acme
Lucerne
Ralphs
Kroger
ALDI
Sundae Shoppe
Safeway (DC/DE/FL/MD/VA)
Lucerne
Amigo(Puerto Rico Only)
Great Value
Save-A-Lot
World’s Fair
Bi Lo
Southern Home
Shaws
Lucerne
BJ's
Wellsley Farms
Shoprite
Polar Express
Demoulas
Market Basket
Shoprite
Shoprite
Dillon
Kroger
Smart & Final
First Street
Dollar Tree
Party Treat
Smiths
Kroger
Econo (Puerto Rico Only)
Econo
Star
Lucerne
Food 4 Less
Kroger
Stater
Stater
Fred Meyer
Kroger
Stop N Shop
Ahold symbol
Frys
Kroger
Tops
Tops
Giant
Ahold symbol
Various
Food Club
Giant Eagle
Giant Eagle
Various
Stoneridge
Harveys
Southern Home
Various
Hagan
Jewel
Lucerne
Various
Greens
King Soopers
Kroger
Various
Hood
Kroger
Kroger
Various
Stoneridge
Meijer
Purple Cow
Walmart (Puerto Rico Only)
Great Value
Price Chopper
PIC
Weis
Weis
Price Rite
Price Rite
Winn Dixie
Winn Dixie
No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the problem.