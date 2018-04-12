Contractor back to work in Martinsville while policy review results remain up in the air

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. – A contractor is back to work in the City of Martinsville, months after the mayor announced the attorney would be conducting a review of the city’s bidding policies and procedures.

In November, the city halted work with Roberts Construction after city council members questioned why the contractor received $662,310 in taxpayer money without a bid and without a contract.

“We have asked our city attorney to look at everything, not just the sidewalks, but all policies and bidding procedures with every department,” said Mayor Shannon Kohl in November 2017. “The review will let us know what we need to change and what we need to do differently.”

Nearly five months later, it’s not clear if the city attorney’s investigation is completed or what, if anything, was found.

Call 6 Investigates contacted the city attorney and mayor over the past several weeks and no one has responded to request for an update.

Roberts Construction resumed work for the City of Martinsville in February 2018, records show.

In January, Roberts Construction submitted a bid of $46,239, the lowest of three contractors, to the city for the replacement of five fire hydrants.

Infrastructure Systems bid $54,650 and Sub-Surface of Indiana bid $66,500.

Records show the city has paid Roberts Construction $72,739 for the fire hydrant replacement following several change orders on the project that raised the final cost of the project.

Typically, change orders go before the Martinsville Board of Works & Safety for approval, said clerk treasurer Becky Tumey.

Board of Works members Eric Bowlen and Terry Buster said they were unaware of any change orders for the project.

“This probably should have been something brought to our attention,” said Bowlen.

Since February 2018, the city has paid Roberts Construction $82,739.

Martinsville resident Jesse Coffman said he’s concerned.

“It’s not good,” said Coffman. “I am a former city employee. I feel that this company is taking away city jobs.”

The Martinsville City Council announced last year it was launching an investigation into how Roberts Construction received $662,310 in taxpayer money without a bid and without a contract.

PREVIOUS | CALL 6: Martinsville paid $662K in construction claims with no bid, no contract

The plan was to hire Bunger and Robertson, a Bloomington law firm, at $295/hour to investigate whether the city followed proper procedures and laws.

However, in January the city council decided to wait until the city attorney released her findings.

“The decision was made that the attorney retained by the City Council would do no further investigation until the city attorney released her report and findings,” said city council member Kris Fuller. “It was the Council’s hope that this course of action would save tax payer money because the City Council’s attorney would not be duplicating any work already performed by the city attorney in the Mayor’s investigation, if it was not needed.”

The city has also sought the opinion from the State Board of Accounts, the state agency that audits local government, but Martinsville has not yet received a written opinion.

Fuller said they are still waiting for a report from the city attorney or mayor on its review of bidding policies and procedures.

“It was the Council’s belief that the Mayor’s investigation through the city attorney would be ending shortly and we would have access to their findings,” said Fuller. “At this time, the Council still has not received the report from the Mayor’s investigation that was discussed at the January 8, 2018 City Council meeting.”

In November, Call 6 Investigates asked Mayor Shannon Kohl why the city’s street department couldn’t perform the work done by Roberts Construction.

"We would get nothing done if we didn’t contract out some help for them,” said Kohl in November. “They work alongside the city employees, so the city employees are doing a ton of work.”

Call 6 Investigates asked Kohl if she has any ties to Roberts Construction.

“I do not. My sister was married to a worker there ten years ago, and he is a former brother in law that I’m not close to and I haven’t talked to in years,” said Kohl in November.

Records show her former brother-in-law and the president of Roberts Construction, James Roberts, donated $1,000 to Kohl’s mayoral campaign in 2015.

Kohl said she was the one who asked Roberts for the donation, and emphasized she called numerous companies at the time seeking $60,000 in campaign contributions.

Call 6 Investigates asked Kohl how an out-of-county company could get half a million dollars worth of work without a contract and without a bid.

“I can’t speak on that right now, and I don’t want to speculate while the review is going on,” said Kohl in November. “We have asked our city attorney to look at everything, not just the sidewalks, but all policies and bidding procedures with every department. The review will let us know what we need to change and what we need to do differently.”

Call 6 Investigates reached out to Roberts Construction, but they declined to comment.

Indiana law says when public works projects cost less than $50,000, the board should seek quotes from at least three companies by mailing them a notice with plans and specifications and the board shall award the contract to the lowest and most responsive bidder.

For public works projects greater than $150,000, Indiana statute has a laundry list of requirements including publishing notice seeking bids and requiring bidders to submit financial statements and proposed plans for doing the work.

MORE TOP STORIES | Suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Meijer parking lot | Two women killed in violent Speedway crash identified | New details revealed in brutal Howard County courthouse attack on Koontz family | News that Shelby Street will close for seven months surprises business owners on Indy's south side | Father dies after rescuing daughter from car after it plunges into pond on Indy's north side

Top Trending Videos