Person shot and killed at Meijer on Indianapolis' northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS -- A person was shot and killed at a Meijer on Indianapolis' northwest side Saturday evening.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene around 8:15 p.m.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear at this time.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
