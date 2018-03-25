Person shot and killed at Meijer on Indianapolis' northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS -- A person was shot and killed at a Meijer on Indianapolis' northwest side Saturday evening.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene around 8:15 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

