Court records detail Deputy Pickett suspects' criminal history

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. -- On the day Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett was shot, police arrested and charged two people believed to be connected to the crime.

John Baldwin Jr., 28, and Anthony Baumgardt, 21, have been charged in connection with the shooting. At the time, both were wanted on warrants out of Marion County for failure to appear in court on other criminal charges.

In the time since the shooting, Call 6 Investigates has reviewed hundreds of pages of court documents, detailing the criminal backgrounds of both Baldwin and Baumgardt.

Baldwin was charged with resisting, criminal recklessness, and leaving an accident from the events of March 2.

According to court documents, Baldwin has been named in 36 criminal cases with multiple charges since he turned 18. Two of those cases are still open.

In those cases, he's pleaded guilty to 13 felony charges and 17 misdemeanor charges. Eight other cases were dismissed.

Baumgardt faces more serious charges. He has been charged with Pickett's murder.

In the past three years, Baumgardt has been named in seven criminal cases, with multiple charges. Three of those are still open, including the one for Pickett's murder. In the other cases, he pleaded to two felony charges and one misdemeanor charges. In two other cases, he completed a diversion program.

Neither Baldwin or Baumgardt had any violent crimes on their records. The earliest either is expected to be in court is in mid-May.

