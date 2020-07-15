These are the places in Indiana where masks are required

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has resisted ordering a statewide mask requirement, but several counties and cities around the state have mandated that citizens wear face coverings to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Marion, Elkhart, LaGrange and St. Joseph counties, along with Evansville and West Lafayette currently require masks to be worn in public.

As of Wednesday, 2,592 people are confirmed to have died from COVID-19 throughout the state, while 53,370 have tested positive, according to statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health.

The state has reported at least 662 new coronavirus cases in four of the past six days.

The health department's dashboard shows 881 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest number since June 14, but it is about half of what the state reported at in April and early May. Hospitalizations fell as low as 595 on June 26.

Indiana is currently in Stage 4.5 of its five-step reopening plan.

Here is a look at the specifics of each mask order:

MARION COUNTY

When the order went into effect: July 9.

The toll as of July 15: 699 deaths, 12,276 positive cases.

Penalty for not wearing a mask: A fine of up to $1,000.

Details: Marion County's order applies to anyone over the age of two who is in an indoor space other than the home or in a situation where social distancing is not possible. There are some exceptions, which include people experiencing homelessness, those who have a medical reason for not wearing a mask, people who are hearing impaired, anyone seated at a restaurant or bar and people who are incarcerated.

What Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said: "This pandemic has not gone away. And across the country, we are seeing examples of what can happen when a city lets its guard down."

ELKHART COUNTY

When the order went into effect: June 30.

The toll as of July 15: 62 deaths and 3,794 positive cases.

Penalty for not wearing a mask: None, but businesses are permitted to refuse service to anyone not wearing a face covering. The order says people should keep their distance from anyone not wearing a mask and "assume they have a valid reason for not wearing one."

Details: Elkhart County's mandate says people over the age of two who do not have a physical disability that prevents them from wearing a mask must wear a face covering in an indoor area that is open to the public, including public transportation; outdoors where social distancing is not possible; and in private indoor and outdoor areas where people can't keep six feet of distance from each other.

What county health officials say in the order: "The most loving thing you can do for your community is to take care of yourself by wearing a face covering when out in public. We are all in this together."

LaGRANGE COUNTY

When the order went into effect: June 15

The toll as of July 15: 10 deaths and 491 positive cases

Details: The county health department ordered people to wear masks due to a spike in cases in the weeks following Memorial Day weekend, according to the Associated Press. Masks be worn in public indoor places, including on public transportation or van transports, in outdoor public places where keeping six feet of between people is not possible and in private indoor or outdoor areas where social distancing cannot be maintained.

Penalty for not wearing a mask: LaGrange County Health Department administrator Dr. Alfredo Garcia said there currently is no penalty in place.

What county health officials said in the order: "Please do your part in stopping this disease."

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY

When the order went into effect: Originally May 4, extended on June 29 through Sept. 7.

The toll as of July 15: 70 deaths, 2,294 positive cases.

Details: The order requires facing coverings for people inside businesses and enclosed public spaces where six feet of social distancing cannot be maintained. Exceptions are in place for people who have respiratory conditions such as asthma and chronic obstructive lung disease, severe anxiety, autism, cerebral palsy and for children who are two years of age or younger. Businesses are also required to have alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol available at entrances and high-touch areas.

Penalty for not wearing a mask: County officials are considering fines against businesses that violate the order, according to the South Bend Tribune.

What St. Joseph County health officer Dr. Robert M. Einterz said in the order: "Given that there is no vaccine or medication available to prevent or treat COVID-19, measures such as hand hygiene, physical distancing, and wearing face coverings are the most effective strategies to reduce the spread of respiratory droplets from infected persons to uninfected persons."

EVANSVILLE

When the order went into effect: July 15.

The toll as of July 15 in Vanderburgh County: Six deaths, 905 positive cases.

Details: People at least six years old are required to wear a face mask in all indoor areas that are open to the public, including public transportation, schools and in outdoor spaces where people can't keep at least six feet of separation. Exceptions are in place for people with health conditions, those who are hearing impaired, people who are eating or drinking at a restaurant or bar, anyone who is smoking or vaping while social distancing, and inside facilities owned or operated by the federal and state government.

Penalty for not wearing a mask: A business can deny service to customers not wearing masks.

What Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said in the order: "I have determined that emergency conditions continue to exist in the City relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and that the recent surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in our City require the City to take prohibitive action to combat COVID-19 in order to avoid further shutdowns."

WEST LAFAYETTE

When the order went into effect: July 13.

The toll as of July 15 in Tippecanoe County: 10 deaths, 802 positive cases.

Details: People must wear a mask or face covering in a place of business, at a building operated by the city, on public transportation, in taxis and ride-sharing vehicles, at workplaces in high-density settings, such as manufacturing, construction and agriculture, and in any outdoor space where social distancing is not possible.

Penalty for not wearing a mask: $100 fine for a first offense, $250 fine for each subsequent offense.

What West Lafayette John Dennis said: "The ordinance is just sort of a reminder that, yes, this is a big deal," he told the Lafayette Journal & Courier.

