Report: Indiana teachers make way less now than in 2000

INDIANAPOLIS -- Teachers in Indiana have taken a sizable pay cut over the last two decades, according to a recent article.

Indiana teachers made 16 percent less in 2017 than they did in 1999-2000, according to a cbsnews.com article. That is the biggest inflation-adjusted drop of any state.

The average annual pay for teachers is about $50,500, slightly lower than the national average. This means teachers made about 60,100 in 2000, adjusted for inflation.

The other states with the largest decreases in teacher pay are Colorado, North Carolina, Michigan and Arizona.

Teachers in Washington, D.C., California, Maine, Wyoming and North Dakota have seen the largest growth in teacher pay between 2000 and 2017.

