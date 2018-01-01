PHOTOS: Meet the first Indianapolis babies born in 2018

Wind Chill Warning issued January 1 at 12:57PM EST expiring January 2 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, Fulton, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, Marshall, Miami, Pulaski, Starke, Wabash, Wells, White, Whitley
Wind Chill Warning issued January 1 at 9:52AM EST expiring January 2 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Delaware, Fountain, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Warren
INDIANAPOLIS -- Every year a few lucky babies get to be the first ones born in 2018.
There are three notable "first babies of 2018," and they're all adorable.
At Community Hospital North, Lillian Fay Poppino was born at 12:26 a.m. She is the daughter of Amber and Jon Poppino.
At birth, Lillian weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 20.5 inches long.
A baby girl named Joann was born at Franciscan Health Indianapolis at 2:24 a.m. She was six pounds, 12 ounces and 20.5 inches long. She is the daughter of Vannie Thein and Joseph Ciang.
Finally, at IU Health Methodist Hospital, Jose Luis Tapia was born (with a full head of hair) at 6:22 a.m. Jose was born to Jessica Montesinos. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 20 inches long.