Columbus ordinance would require home owners who rent out property to register with city

COLUMBUS, IN -- An ordinance under consideration in Columbus would require residential property owners to register with the city if they plan to rent the property out.

If passed, the ordinance would take effect on April 1st, 2018 and after that date, owners would have 60 days to register their properties with the city of Columbus.

City of Columbus Community Development Programs Coordinator, Robin S. Hilber said in an email, the ordinance was created with public safety in mind and to make sure city officials have owner contact information, in cases of emergency.

Property owners would be required to pay $5 per property per year and provide updated contact information to the city.

Anyone with property in Columbus who does not live in Bartholomew County or a connecting county would be required to designate an agent, who lives or maintains a permeant office in Bartholomew County, to manage the property. The agent would need to be someone authorized to receive notification of complaints, damages, emergencies, substandard conditions, or other communications deemed necessary by the Code Enforcement Officer.

Fees for non-compliance are as follows: $100 for the first violation for the first thirty (30) days after the deadline, Second violation - $250 penalty for the next thirty (30) days, Third violation - $500 penalty for the next thirty (30) days.

The maximum penalty is capped at $850 per property, per year.

The city’s code enforcement officer would be responsible for maintaining the “residential rental building registration” records. The ordinance states the “information is solely and exclusively gathered and maintained by the City for administrative enforcement proceedings, fire safety, and law enforcement purposes.”

The first reading of the ordinance is set for January 16.

MORE TOP STORIES | Stranger donates car to mother after carjacking suspect crashes into her | Photos: The faces of 2017's homicide victims | Family desperately searching for Indianapolis woman missing since Dec. 15 | Victim in fatal wrong-way crash on I-465 identified | HOME TOUR: Amazing contemporary in Herron Morton for $850,000