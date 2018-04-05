Police: Missing 26-year-old Columbus man may have been kayaking

Fair
COLUMBUS, Ind. -- A missing man from Columbus, Indiana may have been kayaking when he went missing Wednesday.
Keygan Matlock, 26, last spoke to his friends or family at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. He discussed going kayaking at the Driftwood or Flatrock rivers near Columbus.
Police were called when he didn't return home Thursday. His kayak is also missing.
Matlock is 5-foot-8-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.
He was last known to be in the Tannehill Trailer Park area and is believed to be wearing a bright yellow coat with a black and yellow stocking cap. He could also have a blue/black/yellow kayak.
If you have any information on Matlock's whereabouts, contact Indiana Conservation Officer Dispatch at 812-837-9536.
