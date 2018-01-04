Search continues for couple who mysteriously disappeared after visiting family in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS -- The search continues for a young couple who mysteriously vanished after visiting family members in Indianapolis.

Heaven Henderson, 21, and her boyfriend Jeremy Danowski, 23, were last seen on December 17. The couple, who had recently moved to Indianapolis from Madison County, were visiting Jeremy's mother in Indy that day.

Their car, a 1997 Delta 88 Oldsmobile, was found abandoned in Woodward Park in Lapel later that evening but the couple hasn't been seen since.

Henderson's mother, Rene Ruiz, has reached out the website "Bring Our Missing Home" to help with their search.

"It was my first Christmas without her," Ruiz said. "This may be the thing that helps. Of course, we're going to try all avenues."

Bring Our Missing Home says they have the capability to fax over 9 million businesses throughout the U.S. and they've begun sharing Henderson's missing person flyer, sharing it across the country.

"I just look at her picture all the time and I see the light in her eyes and I just want that back," said Ruiz.

Right now, police say no foul play is suspected in the disappearance of either Henderson or Danowski but they're asking anyone who may have information on where the couple could be to contact the Lapel Police Department at 765-534-4600.

