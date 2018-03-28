Community helps local veteran after van gets stolen

INDIANAPOLIS -- A local veteran lost everything he owned over the weekend after the van he was living in was stolen.

Brett Harbour, who is also a local artist in Indianapolis, was housesitting for his friend on Saturday when he heard his van start up and take off.

With some help of friends, he found the van abandoned and damaged in Fountain Square, but all of his belongings were stolen from the inside.

His friends posted about it on social media, and he's getting back on his feet.

"Fortunately, the community here in Fountain Square, has really strongly come together," Harbour said. "It has come together quite well to give me a lot of support and give what I need to keep going. That's why I love this place."

Police say they are actively investigating the theft.

