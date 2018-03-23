The 4 new laws to help stop Indiana's opioid issue

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed four bills that he says will help attack Indiana's opioid epidemic from "every angle."

Holcomb said Thursday that the bill will increase the number of opioid treatment locations, jack up criminal penalties for drug dealers and expand the system that monitors opioid prescriptions. Another measure will improve data collected from local coroners on overdose deaths.

The measures were part of the Republican governor's agenda.

Like many states, Indiana has been struggling to contain the opioid epidemic, which has caused the number of overdose deaths to skyrocket and has led to a surge of children in foster care.

“I commend Indiana lawmakers for taking big steps this legislative session to help us attack the epidemic from every angle—addressing the supply and demand side of drug addiction with new laws that enhance enforcement and prevention while expanding treatment for those who desperately need help,” Holcomb said.

The four bills Holcomb signed are:

SEA 139: Coroner Data Reporting - Improves the data received from local coroners to help state officials make more informed decisions.

HEA 1359: Enforcement for Drug Dealing that Leads to Death - Charges those who deal or illegally manufacture drugs that lead to the death of a drug user with the highest possible felony

SEA 221: INSPECT Database - Requires certain health care professionals to check the state’s prescription database before prescribing potentially addictive medications.

HEA 1007: Expanding Drug Treatment Access - Increases the number of opioid treatment locations from 18 to 27

