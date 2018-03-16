IMPD officer shoots dog after being bit while responding to disturbance

INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indianapolis police officer shot a dog while responding to a disturbance on the city's southeast side early Friday morning.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a house in the 1900 block of Sloan Avenue just after 4 a.m.

Police learned two men were barricaded inside the house when the officer was bit. The officer then shot the dog.

The two people were initially taken into custody, but one was released.

The officer was taken to the hospital for bites to his leg. There is no word on the dog's condition.

MORE TOP STORIES | Boone County deputy shot during pursuit identified, will not survive his injuries | What led up to the fatal shooting of a Boone County deputy | Women in Greenwood say strange men are following them around in stores | Missing Westfield woman's body found in car pulled from retention pond | Anthony Baumgardt: "No remorse" for what happened to Deputy Pickett, man he's accused of shooting

Top Trending Videos