Man arrested, charged with domestic battery with 2-year-old present

FRANKLIN, Ind. -- A 24-year-old Franklin man was arrested after his ex-girlfriend said he attacked her while their 2-year-old child was in the house.

The woman told police that she and Joe Morones were arguing about messages on their phones at 2:30 a.m. Sunday, while their 2-year-old son was asleep. She told police that she took Morones' phone and threw it on the floor. He then became irate and attacked her, she said.

She said he shoved her down and struck her in the face at least 10 times, then put pressure on her neck and throat, causing bruising and red marks. She told police she had trouble breathing from the incident.

She also told police that Morones has threatened to kill her many times before. A member of the Johnson County Sheriff's Office began looking for Morones to make an arrest.

The deputy found out Morones had been arrested by the Greenwood Police Department on unrelated battery charges. Morones refused to discuss the alleged incident with police.

Morones has been preliminarily charged with domestic battery with a child present, strangulation, criminal confinement, and criminal mischief.

