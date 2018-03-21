Man shot, killed after argument at south side strip club spills outside

Winter Storm Warning issued March 21 at 4:07AM EDT expiring March 21 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Dearborn, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 21 at 4:07AM EDT expiring March 21 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Fayette, Union, Wayne

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 21 at 4:02AM EDT expiring March 21 at 2:00PM EDT in effect for: Brown, Delaware, Hancock, Henry, Johnson, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe, Randolph, Shelby

Winter Storm Warning issued March 21 at 4:02AM EDT expiring March 21 at 2:00PM EDT in effect for: Bartholomew, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Rush

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 21 at 3:40AM EDT expiring March 21 at 10:00AM EDT in effect for: Jay

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 20 at 2:13PM EDT expiring March 21 at 2:00PM EDT in effect for: Delaware, Hancock, Henry, Randolph, Shelby

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 20 at 2:13PM EDT expiring March 21 at 2:00PM EDT in effect for: Brown, Johnson, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe

Winter Storm Warning issued March 20 at 1:11PM EDT expiring March 21 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Dearborn, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 20 at 11:06AM EDT expiring March 21 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Dearborn, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 19 at 10:41PM EDT expiring March 21 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Union, Wayne

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 19 at 10:41PM EDT expiring March 21 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Union, Wayne