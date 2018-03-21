Man shot, killed after argument at south side strip club spills outside

Matt McKinney
6:35 AM, Mar 21, 2018
21 mins ago
INDIANAPOLIS -- One man was killed after a shooting Wednesday morning in a strip club parking lot on Indianapolis' south side. 

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m., at World Famous Showclub in the 200 block of W. Morris Street.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a release, investigators believe an altercation began inside the business, then spilled outside, leading to the shooting. The suspect in the shooting remained at the scene. Police are classifying it as a death investigation.

No further information is available. 

