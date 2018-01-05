Man shot, killed on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS -- A man was shot and killed Friday morning on Indianapolis' west side.

The shooting happened at around 4 a.m., in the 1700 block of N. Somerset Avenue.

A woman called 911 after hearing gunshots, then a car speeding off. The 911 caller said she didn't see what happened or what direction the car went.

When police arrived, they found a man dead in the middle of the road. He had been shot multiple times in the face.

Shell casings were also found scattered around the body.

Police have no suspect information.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477. You can also text “INDYCS” plus your tip to 274637. Your tip can be reported anonymously.

