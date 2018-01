INDIANAPOLIS -- A man was killed after he was shot multiple times Wednesday on Indianapolis' north side.

The shooting happened at around 8 a.m., near the intersection of 30th and Delaware streets.

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer on the scene said the man was shot in the abdomen and thigh. He was taken to Methodist Hospital in critical condition, but later died.

The man was found on the ground in front of a running car. Numerous shell casings were found in the street near the car. Police are not sure if the car is the victim's.

Moments before they were called for the shooting, officers were called for a disturbance a block away between a man and a woman, but they aren't sure if the two incidents are related.

The victim has not been identified. Police are still searching for the shooter.

