One dead in shooting on Indianapolis' northeast side

TheIndyChannel.com Staff
7:21 PM, Apr 1, 2018
6 mins ago
INDIANAPOLIS -- One person is dead following a shooting Sunday night on Indianapolis' northeast side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 5200 block of North Hawthorne Lane around 5:20 p.m. for a shooting.

Police say they are investigating the death as a homicide.

No further information is available at this time.

This is breaking news. Check back here for updates

