One dead in shooting on Indianapolis' northeast side

Light Snow
HI: -°
LO: 25°
INDIANAPOLIS -- One person is dead following a shooting Sunday night on Indianapolis' northeast side.
Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 5200 block of North Hawthorne Lane around 5:20 p.m. for a shooting.
Police say they are investigating the death as a homicide.
No further information is available at this time.
This is breaking news. Check back here for updates
MAP | 2018 Indianapolis homicides
MORE TOP STORIES | Suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Meijer parking lot | Two women killed in violent Speedway crash identified | New details revealed in brutal Howard County courthouse attack on Koontz family | News that Shelby Street will close for seven months surprises business owners on Indy's south side | Father dies after rescuing daughter from car after it plunges into pond on Indy's north side
Top Trending Videos