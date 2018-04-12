City of Carmel releases 2018 road construction tentative schedule

CARMEL, Ind. -- Spring is upon us, and though we’ve been facing colder temperatures than normal, that chilly streak will soon come to an end and we’ll feel the warmth of the season.

Inevitably, along with spring and summer comes road construction.

The City of Carmel released its tentative construction plans for 2018, in order to prepare you for restrictions, closures, and detours that will pop up around town.

The hope is for you to use the tentative schedule to plan ahead and make sure your regular routes are available -- and if not, find the best detour to accommodate your commute.

Again, this is only a tentative schedule, as many variable factor into the exact start and finish dates.

The City of Carmel will send notices of closures or detours prior to the beginning of each project.

Here is a list of projects, courtesy the City of Carmel, you can expect during each season.

SPRING:

- 111th Street Culvert Replacement (just west of Westfield Boulevard)—Expected to begin on or after March 13th. Full closure for 75 days.

- 121st Street Culvert Replacements (there are four to replace) between Boone County Line and Shelborne Road—Expected to begin by the end of March. This is a rolling closure.

- River Road Reconstruction (mostly pertaining to the northbound lane)—Remaining curb work and landscaping, as well as trail addition—Expected to take place mostly over Carmel’s Spring Break (April 2nd to 6th), as well as some work to follow in the summer.

- 3rd Street SW and City Center Drive Roundabout—Utility work expected to begin in April, with the hope to begin actual construction by June. This is a full closure.

- Monon Boulevard Reconstruction—Work is underway. This will continue through the end of 2018.

- Rangle Line Road Reconstruction—Work is underway between Executive Drive and City Center Drive. Expected to be complete by June 1st.

- Range Line Road (136th Street to US 31 overpass)—Utility work expected to begin by April, with the hope of actual construction to begin by June 1st and last until 2019.

- 96th Street Corridor

a) 96th and Delegates Row Roundabout—Construction is expected to begin in late March and last until June or July. This is a partial closure.

b) 96th and Priority Way Roundabout—Construction is expected to begin on or after April 2nd and last until June or July. This is a partial closure.

c) 96th and Keystone Interchange—Utility relocations continue this spring

SUMMER:

- Carmel Drive and Old Meridian Street Roundabout—Construction is expected to begin in July and last until the end of August. This is a full closure.

- Main Street and Gray Road Roundabout—Construction will NOT begin until AFTER school is out. This is a full closure for at least 45 days.

- 116th Street Stormwater Projects (west of Spring Mill Road)—Construction is expected to take place between June 1st and August 15th.

- Jordan Woods Stormwater Projects—Ongoing Projects

- Forest Drive Stormwater Projects—Ongoing Projects

- Southwest Clay Path Projects—Ongoing Projects

- 96th Street Corridor

a) 96th and Delegates Row Roundabout—Construction is expected to begin in June or July and will last until October or November. This is a partial closure.

b) 96th and Gray Road Roundabout—Construction is expected to begin in June or July and will last until October or November. This is a partial closure.

FALL:

- 116th Street and Range Line Road Roundabout—TBA

- Medical Drive and Range Line Road Roundabout—TBA

- Main Street and Guilford Road Roundabout / North End Guilford Road Reconstruction Project—TBA

- Culvert Project on Westfield Boulevard (South of 116th Street)—TBA

