Police: 22-year-old stole popular Carmel bulldog named Gus

CARMEL, Ind. -- A 22-year-old man stole a popular English bulldog from a family's yard last year, leading to a social media campaign to try and find him, police say.

Reid Albrecht, 22, is accused of stealing a bulldog, named Gus, from a yard in the 3000 block of Hazel Foster Drive. The theft happened in October 2017.

During the Carmel Police Department's investigation of Gus' disappearance, multiple people said they remembered seeing Albrecht with a bulldog that matched the description. Albrecht had been telling people he adopted the bulldog from the Humane Society, but neither the Indianapolis nor the Hamilton County Humane Society had a record of him adopting an animal.

Albrecht was known to live with his father at a house about 1,000 feet from the victim's house.

At the time of his arrest, Albrecht was in jail serving a 180-day sentence for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

The Facebook page "Gus is Missing" has nearly 1,900 likes, with many people sharing and commenting that they hope Gus will be returned to his home. The page posted the following update Monday:

We want to thank everyone who's followed this page for their support, and for continuing the search for Gus. An arrest was made last week and the details are contained in the press release shared here. While we are encouraged that an arrest was made, unfortunately we are uncertain where Gus is. As we have more information that we can share we will do so. We want to thank the Carmel Police Department and the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office for all their hard work on our case. #getgushome

Gus' current status is unknown.

