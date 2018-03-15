VIDEO: Woman's wallet stolen in seconds while pumping gas

FISHERS, Ind. -- A woman's wallet was stolen in mere seconds while she was filling up her gas tank Friday morning in Fishers, Indiana.

The woman was getting gas at the Kroger gas station at 9735 E. 116th Street in Fishers just before 11 a.m.

As she had her back turned, a purple four-door passenger car pulled up alongside her vehicle. A man got out of the purple car, opened the woman's passenger door, and took her wallet. He then got back into the purple car and drove away.

The entire incident took less than 10 seconds.

Fishers police said the suspect is described as a man wearing a red jacket or sweatshirt.

Fishers police also offered the following safety tips:

Be alert! Visually check your surrounding before exiting your vehicle.

Always lock car doors and roll up windows. Leave driver’s door open for quick re-entery.

Never leave valuables in plain sight. Keeping valuables with you is recommended

Immediately report suspicious activity by calling 911.

Watch video of the theft in the video player above.

MORE TOP STORIES | Boone County deputy shot during pursuit identified, will not survive his injuries | What led up to the fatal shooting of a Boone County deputy | Women in Greenwood say strange men are following them around in stores | Missing Westfield woman's body found in car pulled from retention pond | Anthony Baumgardt: "No remorse" for what happened to Deputy Pickett, man he's accused of shooting

Top Trending Videos