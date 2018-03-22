2 arrested in Greenfield after woman overdoses in motel

GREENFIELD, Ind. -- Two people were arrested this week after police connected them to an overdose that occurred at a Greenfield, Indiana motel.

Tuesday night, officers with the Greenfield Police Department were called to the Super 8 Motel at 2100 N. State St. in Greenfield. The officers found an unresponsive woman outside the motel. The officers used multiple doses of Narcan, and were able to revive her. She was taken to a nearby hospital.

The woman was staying in the motel.

n their investigation, police arrested her boyfriend, 46-year-old Daniel Dice, and a friend, 20-year-old Samantha Dice, on charges related to the overdose.

Daniel was preliminarily charged with the following:

Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 6 Felony)

Possession of a Narcotic Drug (Level 6 Felony)

Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Level 6 felony)

Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Possession of Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

Police believe Samantha provided the drugs to the woman. She faces the following preliminary charges:

Dealing a Narcotic Drug (Level 5 Felony)

Possession of a Narcotic Drug (Level 6 Felony)

Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 6 Felony)

Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Possession of Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

MORE TOP STORIES | Woman hospitalized with foot infection days after getting pedicure at Noblesville spa | Deputy Jacob Pickett's K-9 stops alone at his casket, wags his tail to honor his fallen partner | Missing Westfield woman's body found in car pulled from retention pond | Indiana legislative session descends into chaos on final day | Woman arrested on neglect charges after kids found in bad conditions

Top Trending Videos