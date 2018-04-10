Greenfield PD seek man accused of stealing cash from Walmart

Meredith Barack
9:12 AM, Apr 10, 2018
Greenfield police are searching for this man-suspected of stealing cash from a local Wal-Mart.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. -- Greenfield Police are searching for a man they say stole money from a local Walmart.

Investigators say on Saturday, April 7, the man entered the store on N. Main St. around 10 p.m. and went to the customer service area.

He then proceeded to hide behind the counter, and used an unknown tool to break into the cash register drawers.

An employee interrupted, and confronted the suspect. The man then fled in what appeared to be a white or silver Chevrolet Camaro.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nichole Gilbert at 317-325-1286.

