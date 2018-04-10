Cloudy
HI: 45°
LO: 32°
Greenfield police are searching for this man-suspected of stealing cash from a local Wal-Mart.
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. -- Greenfield Police are searching for a man they say stole money from a local Walmart.
Investigators say on Saturday, April 7, the man entered the store on N. Main St. around 10 p.m. and went to the customer service area.
He then proceeded to hide behind the counter, and used an unknown tool to break into the cash register drawers.
An employee interrupted, and confronted the suspect. The man then fled in what appeared to be a white or silver Chevrolet Camaro.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nichole Gilbert at 317-325-1286.
MORE TOP STORIES | Suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Meijer parking lot | Two women killed in violent Speedway crash identified | New details revealed in brutal Howard County courthouse attack on Koontz family | News that Shelby Street will close for seven months surprises business owners on Indy's south side | Father dies after rescuing daughter from car after it plunges into pond on Indy's north side
Top Trending Videos
The Zionsville Town Council voted Monday to ban tobacco, e-cigarettes, and vaping in parks and places of employment.
The Speedway Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a man that is wanted for a T-Mobile store theft
Greenfield Police are searching for a man they say stole money from a local Walmart.
Four day mild stretch ahead.
Teachers in Indiana have taken a sizable pay cut over the last two decades, according to a recent article.