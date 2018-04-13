Howard County unveils new services to fight opioid crisis

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. -- Howard County unveiled a plan Thursday night for its residents to get the services they need to combat the opioid crisis.

Dubbed "Turning Point," officials are hoping the resource center may serve as a model for the rest of the state.

The services will be offered out of the FSA building on the 600 block of S. Main Street. People fighting addictions can get connected to many different services.

"If it's direct treatment, mental health treatment, some sort of counseling, or whatever resources that is, our navigator will be able to connect people," said Paul Wyman, a Howard County Commissioner.

The program is funded through a private and public partnership, totaling $130,000. It will be ready for its first clients on April 30.

