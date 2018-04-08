80-year-old couple donates van to family after theirs is stolen

Derrik Thomas
6:04 PM, Apr 8, 2018

The main reason the family needs a van is because 18-year-old Chelsea Kelley has cerebral palsy and epilepsy. The van will help them get back and forth to Riley Hospital and medical appointments.

SOUTHPORT, Ind. -- Earthbound angels came to the rescue of a Southport family whose car was stolen and then wrecked last week. 

Leah and Michael Kelley say their car was totaled, leaving them without any transportation for their family. Their biggest issue was getting their 18-year-old daughter, who suffers from cerebral palsy and epilepsy, to her doctors appointments. 

When Sandra and T.G. Steward heard about the couple's plight on RTV6, they knew they had to help. 

"I think it should be everybody's job to help people and there is not enough of that that goes on nowadays," said T.G. 

The couple, who are both in their 80s, tracked down the Kelley family and gave them a van, for free. 

"I'm so grateful, so grateful.  I guess grateful is no the best word, but that's what I came up with. Blessed," said Leah Kelley. 

