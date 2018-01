Bad news: Expect higher gas bills after record cold spell

INDIANAPOLIS -- Bad news if you use gas to heat your home -- it looks you'll have to pay more after the last cold spell.

The Vectren gas delivered from Dec. 15-Jan. 15 is expected to be the highest the company has ever delivered in a month.

The average Vectren customer will see a bill that is about 30 percent higher than the one from the same timeframe one year ago.

“It goes without saying the bitter cold weather has forced furnaces to work harder, and the spike in gas deliveries demonstrates just how cold it’s has been over the past few weeks,” said Mike Roeder, president of Vectren Energy Delivery of Indiana – North.

Any Vectren customer who needs help paying their bill should call the company at 1-800-227-1376. Vectren has different payment arrangement that can help qualifying customers. More resources can be found here.

