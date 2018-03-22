Bill to make Kennedy-King Park in Indianapolis a National Commemorative Site headed to president

INDIANAPOLIS -- The bill that recognizes Kennedy-King Park in Indianapolis as a National Commemorative Site is headed to President Trump's desk to be signed into law.
The U.S. Senate passed the measure on Thursday. It was passed by the House on Monday.
The legislation recognizes the importance of Robert F. Kennedy's speech at the park at 17th and Broadway streets on April 4, 1968, following the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Although many on Kennedy's team urged him to cancel his appearance for his own safety, he refused. Instead, he gave a historic speech that is credited with keeping the peace in the city of Indianapolis on a night when violence was erupting across the nation.
Congressman André Carson (D-Ind) and Congresswoman Susan W. Brooks (R-Ind) introduced H.R. 4851 in the House, and Senators Donnelly and Young introduced companion legislation, S. 2332, in the Senate.
WATCH:Joe & @SenToddYoung talk about the passage of the bipartisan bill establishing Kennedy-King Park in Indianapolis as a National Commemorative Site. The bill recognizes the importance of Robert F. Kennedy’s speech in Indy following Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s assassination. pic.twitter.com/agWXWIPC6q