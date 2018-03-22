Bill to make Kennedy-King Park in Indianapolis a National Commemorative Site headed to president

INDIANAPOLIS -- The bill that recognizes Kennedy-King Park in Indianapolis as a National Commemorative Site is headed to President Trump's desk to be signed into law.

The U.S. Senate passed the measure on Thursday. It was passed by the House on Monday.

The legislation recognizes the importance of Robert F. Kennedy's speech at the park at 17th and Broadway streets on April 4, 1968, following the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Although many on Kennedy's team urged him to cancel his appearance for his own safety, he refused. Instead, he gave a historic speech that is credited with keeping the peace in the city of Indianapolis on a night when violence was erupting across the nation.

Congressman André Carson (D-Ind) and Congresswoman Susan W. Brooks (R-Ind) introduced H.R. 4851 in the House, and Senators Donnelly and Young introduced companion legislation, S. 2332, in the Senate.

WATCH:Joe & @SenToddYoung talk about the passage of the bipartisan bill establishing Kennedy-King Park in Indianapolis as a National Commemorative Site. The bill recognizes the importance of Robert F. Kennedy’s speech in Indy following Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s assassination. pic.twitter.com/agWXWIPC6q — Senator Joe Donnelly (@SenDonnelly) March 22, 2018

In addition, the full Indiana delegation, led by Congressman Carson, sent a letter to Department of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke asking him to designate the site as a National Historic Landmark.

MORE TOP STORIES | Woman hospitalized with foot infection days after getting pedicure at Noblesville spa | Deputy Jacob Pickett's K-9 stops alone at his casket, wags his tail to honor his fallen partner | Missing Westfield woman's body found in car pulled from retention pond | Indiana legislative session descends into chaos on final day | Woman arrested on neglect charges after kids found in bad conditions

Top Trending Videos