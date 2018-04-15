Five shootings in six hours make for violent night in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS -- After a fairly quiet Saturday gunfire erupted in Indianapolis overnight leaving five people shot within a six-hour window that ended around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

The violence all started around 9 p.m. when Indianapolis Metropolitan Police say a 22-year-old man showed up at St. Vincent Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Then around 11 p.m. a 36-year-old man was shot near 57th Street and Georgetown Road on the northwest side.

So far no conditions have been released.

Then after midnight, a shooting at a birthday party left an 18-year-old woman injured when a bullet grazed her skin.

A male attending the party said he tried to stop the fight before it escalated.

"Dude grabbed his rifle, so I grabbed his rifle," the man said. "I'm trying to get him out the door but I didn't want him shooting on accident so I'm keeping it up and then I push him off. I came out here to cause they were shooting already, I heard gunshots, I'm trying to get into the house, that's the victim that got shot, and I didn't know she got shot as I was moving her.”

Then just 45 minutes later, police were called to Pershing Street near 75th and Michigan streets on the northwest side after a 20-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was transported in critical condition.

A short time later police were called to another party on the west side after a 22-year-old man was critically shot.

So far no names or conditions have been released but police are asking anyone with information about any of the shootings to come forward.

"Too many people shooting each other," said IMPD Captain Michael Elder. "People have got to find better ways to solve problems than bringing handguns out."

If you have information about these shootings or any other crime contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

MORE TOP STORIES | PC: Downtown knife attack suspect targeted pregnant woman | Employee finds body of 'small adult' inside tote in the back of a U-Haul van at Indy facility | Analysis: Assault rifle ban would have little to no effect on Indianapolis gun crime | Infant safe after being left in baby box outside fire station in northern Indiana | Family: Suspects were playing video games when 1-year-old Malaysia Robson was killed



Top Trending Videos