One person killed, five others injured after pursuit ends in fiery crash on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS - One person was killed and five others were injured after a police pursuit ended with a fiery crash on Indy's east side Tuesday evening.
According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit started when officers tried to pull over someone driving a 1999 Oldsmobile for unsafe lane movement and speeding traffic violations on Post Road between 16th Street and 10th Street.
State police say the driver, later identified as Mark Padgett, 37, then took off and led police on a roughly four-minute pursuit until he crashed into a BMW on Brookville Road near the intersection of Arlington Avenue. After striking the BMW, Padgett continued on Brookville Road until he struck a GMC pickup truck and his vehicle caught fire.
Two people in the pickup truck were taken to Methodist Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The driver and passenger in the BMC were taken to Eskenazi Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Padgett was taken to Eskenazi Hospital with broken bones in his right leg. His front seat passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to Methodist Hospital where he later died. His cause of death will be determined by an autopsy, according to state police. His identity has not been released.
State police say Padgett had an outstanding theft warrant. His charges have not been released.
The crash remains under investigation by Indiana State Police.