INDIANAPOLIS -- Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and FBI agents conducted multiple raids across the city Thursday.

The FBI assisted IMPD with the raids, where search warrants were served.

Two of the raids took place near the intersections of 42nd Street and Post Road and 30th Street and Andrew J. Brown Avenue.

Twelve people were arrested.

At a press conference Thursday afternoon, the FBI and IMPD discussed the results of the raids. Watch that press conference below:

MORE TOP STORIES | Boone County deputy shot during pursuit identified, will not survive his injuries | What led up to the fatal shooting of a Boone County deputy | Women in Greenwood say strange men are following them around in stores | Missing Westfield woman's body found in car pulled from retention pond | Anthony Baumgardt: "No remorse" for what happened to Deputy Pickett, man he's accused of shooting

Top Trending Videos