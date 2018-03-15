Fair
The FBI, IMPD, state police and other law enforcement agencies teamed up for the raids. Warrants were served at multiple locations.
INDIANAPOLIS -- Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and FBI agents conducted multiple raids across the city Thursday.
Two of the raids took place near the intersections of 42nd Street and Post Road and 30th Street and Andrew J. Brown Avenue.
Twelve people were arrested.
At a press conference Thursday afternoon, the FBI and IMPD discussed the results of the raids. Watch that press conference below:
