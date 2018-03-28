Indiana mother praises new law that will allow schools to help kids with dyslexia at a younger age

INDIANAPOLIS -- A new state law that will help students with dyslexia get the help they need to overcome it and succeed early on in their education takes effect later this year.

The law requires early screening for dyslexia in every school in Indiana.

Nanci Perry was one of several who testified during this year's legislative session as lawmakers considered the bill.

The Yorktown mother says her twins were both diagnosed with dyslexia in the fourth grade, years after she first saw the warning signs begun because their school did not test for things like it.

"We have all this great research about how if we intervene, if we identify it appropriately and if we intervene appropriately, we can get a child caught up but we have to do that prior to second grade," said Perry.

You can hear more of Perry's story in the video player above.

The new law goes into effect July 1 and districts will have an additional year to hire a reading specialist who is trained in Dyslexia.

