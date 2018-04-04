Indianapolis' MLK Memorial Park: From small park to national icon

INDIANAPOLIS -- Years ago, it was just a small park in the middle of a rough part of Indianapolis' north side.
But after Sen. Robert Kennedy's speech following the death of a civil rights icon., Martin Luther King Memorial Park became a part of history.
On the day Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was killed, Kennedy was scheduled to give a speech at 17th and Broadway in Indianapolis. It was supposed to be a campaign speech for president. Instead, he became a voice for peace, keeping the city safe when others turned to violence.
Porter is spearheading an effort to designate the park as a national commemorative site.
"We want people to take pride in their neighborhood, pride in their city," Breaux said. "And pride in that 17th and Broadway Park."
If KKMI gets it way, Kennedy's speech could play a more prominent role in your children's history lessons in schools.
"So we want this moment, which is very unique to Indiana, and it has relevance now," said Amy DiStaulo, the KKMI executive director. "It has an impact now because it's still. That moment in history and the meaning behind it all really has some lessons for today as well."
DiStaulo said she has a task force working on getting the event included in Indiana standards for history and change school curricula.