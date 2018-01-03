Indy City-County Councillor denies allegations he sexually abused boy over 15 years ago

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis City-County Councilman Reverend Stephen Clay says allegations that he inappropriately touched a 14-year-old boy more than 15 years ago are untrue.

The allegations were made by Jonathan Bryant, 30, in a blog called IndyPolitics.org.

In the blog post, Bryant said when he was 14 years old he stayed overnight at Rev. Clay's house. During that stay, Bryant claims Rev. Clay grabbed him in his private area while they were laying in bed.

Bryant said he is coming forward now because he feels people like Rev. Clay have to be held accountable for their actions.

"We have to stop sweeping this stuff under the rug," said Bryant. "These people need to be held accountable for their activities, especially for Stephen Clay, what he did was predatory and premeditated sexual assault and is not okay."

Rev. Clay is the Senior Pastor of Messiah Missionary Baptist Church where he has served for the last 31 years. He says he was never in bed with Bryant, but the Indianapolis Police Department did investigate the case 5 years ago. After interviewing him, Clay says police determined that there was not enough evidence to file any charges.

"His assertions with respect to me inappropriately touching him are profoundly inaccurate and untrue," said Rev. Clay.

Bryant claims his mother wrote a letter to the entire congregation about the incident but no action was ever taken against Rev. Clay.

"It's not factual - one - because it did not happen," said Rev. Clay. "It's not factual - two - because it was investigated and it wasn't substantiated."

Rev. Clay says the allegations will not stop him from running for City-County Council president during the upcoming January 8 election.

His attempt to warn others - he has a right to do that - but facts are facts and opinions are opinions," said Rev. Clay.

MORE TOP STORIES | Couple mysteriously disappears after visiting family in Indy, car found abandoned in Madison Co. | Photos: The faces of 2017's homicide victims | Identities released of elderly couple, son found dead in Hamilton County home on Christmas Day | 9-year-old with pellet gun stops man from stealing pickup truck in Kokomo | In pictures posted to social media, young homicide victims showed off guns, cash

Top Trending Videos