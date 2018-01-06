Firefighters find body in camper after putting out fire on Indy's northeast side

Fair
INDIANAPOLIS - A man was found dead inside a camper that caught fire early Saturday morning.
Firefighters were called to the 2600 block of E. 18th street for a report of a camper on fire at the back of a property around 8:20 a.m.
When crews arrived the camper was fully involved. After putting out the fire, firefighters found a man's body inside the camper.
According to the property owner, the trailer had been on the property for over three years and a man had been living in it.
The victim's identity has not been released.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
