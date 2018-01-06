Firefighters find body in camper after putting out fire on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS - A man was found dead inside a camper that caught fire early Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 2600 block of E. 18th street for a report of a camper on fire at the back of a property around 8:20 a.m.

When crews arrived the camper was fully involved. After putting out the fire, firefighters found a man's body inside the camper.

According to the property owner, the trailer had been on the property for over three years and a man had been living in it.

The victim's identity has not been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

MORE TOP STORIES | Stranger donates car to mother after carjacking suspect crashes into her | Photos: The faces of 2017's homicide victims | Family desperately searching for Indianapolis woman missing since Dec. 15 | Victim in fatal wrong-way crash on I-465 identified | HOME TOUR: Amazing contemporary in Herron Morton for $850,000