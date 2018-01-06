Firefighters find body in camper after putting out fire on Indy's northeast side

Katie Cox
12:09 PM, Jan 6, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS - A man was found dead inside a camper that caught fire early Saturday morning. 

Firefighters were called to the 2600 block of E. 18th street for a report of a camper on fire at the back of a  property around 8:20 a.m. 

When crews arrived the camper was fully involved. After putting out the fire, firefighters found a man's body inside the camper. 

According to the property owner, the trailer had been on the property for over three years and a man had been living in it. 

The victim's identity has not been released. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

MORE TOP STORIES |  Stranger donates car to mother after carjacking suspect crashes into her Photos: The faces of 2017's homicide victims | Family desperately searching for Indianapolis woman missing since Dec. 15 | Victim in fatal wrong-way crash on I-465 identified | HOME TOUR: Amazing contemporary in Herron Morton for $850,000

Top Trending Videos

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News