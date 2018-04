INDIANAPOLIS -- Trash piling up around Indianapolis is a big problem for many in the city.

After an RTV6 story about an alley full of trash, we were flooded with messages about similar problems in many neighborhoods.

In one area on Indy's north side, you can't drive down the street without hitting some trash.

Just off the Monon Trail near 20th Street, the piles of trash taking over Alvord Street aren't appealing to anybody except a squirrel having a snack.

"The Monon is really popular, people like to go around," Andi Townsend said. "It's an eyesore when it is like this."

In the street were a purse, construction materials, and somebody's framed pictures.

Some nearby say it started last year, and the trash piles have only become bigger and bigger.

The Department of Business and Neighborhood Services say they have 14 open cases on the block, but at least three of the cases have been referred to DPW to be cleaned up 10 days ago.

DPW didn't have an answer on when the trash would be cleaned up.

"There's a lot of annoying things going on, like potholes," Ricardo said. "There are a lot of potholes and this right here is something that definitely needs to be fixed."

