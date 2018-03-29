Pothole damages more than two-dozen vehicles on I-65 near the north split

INDIANAPOLIS -- More than two dozen vehicles traveling on I-65 south Wednesday evening got an unwanted surprise when they struck a tire-flattening pothole.

The pothole in question was in the southbound lanes of the interstate near the north split.

The Indiana Department of Transportation sent a crew out Wednesday evening to repair the pothole causing issues but says crews will remain out overnight and through the morning to respond to other complaints as potholes continue to pop up across the area.

"I'm on my way to Georgia and there was just a huge pothole - I pull over to the side of the road and there's about 20 vehicles out here," said John Sabo.

James Harris was on his way to work and had to call in late because he was waiting for roadside assistance to get him back on the road.

"That one there is extremely dangerous, it's extremely deep - there were several people lined up when I got here that busted up their tires," said Sabo.

