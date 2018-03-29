Pothole damages more than two-dozen vehicles on I-65 near the north split

INDIANAPOLIS -- More than two dozen vehicles traveling on I-65 south Wednesday evening got an unwanted surprise when they struck a tire-flattening pothole.
The pothole in question was in the southbound lanes of the interstate near the north split.
The Indiana Department of Transportation sent a crew out Wednesday evening to repair the pothole causing issues but says crews will remain out overnight and through the morning to respond to other complaints as potholes continue to pop up across the area.