Pothole damages more than two-dozen vehicles on I-65 near the north split

Rafael Sanchez, Katie Cox
11:13 PM, Mar 28, 2018
1 hour ago

More than two dozen vehicles traveling on I-65 south Wednesday evening got an unwanted surprise when they struck a tire-flattening pothole.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS -- More than two dozen vehicles traveling on I-65 south Wednesday evening got an unwanted surprise when they struck a tire-flattening pothole. 

The pothole in question was in the southbound lanes of the interstate near the north split.

The Indiana Department of Transportation sent a crew out Wednesday evening to repair the pothole causing issues but says crews will remain out overnight and through the morning to respond to other complaints as potholes continue to pop up across the area. 

READ | Yes, Indy has more potholes this year | Cuckhole vs. pothole: A Hoosier debate that runs deep

"I'm on my way to Georgia and there was just a huge pothole - I pull over to the side of the road and there's about 20 vehicles out here," said John Sabo. 

James Harris was on his way to work and had to call in late because he was waiting for roadside assistance to get him back on the road.

"That one there is extremely dangerous, it's extremely deep - there were several people lined up when I got here that busted up their tires," said Sabo. 

MORE TOP STORIES | Woman overdoses on heroin in bathroom at Riley Hospital for Children | Co-defendant in federal Grundy case to plead guilty to trafficking in heroin, meth | New Palestine mom says popular hair product left family's hair falling out in clumps | Man fills up gas tank, only to find water | 22-year-old arrested in connection with St. Patrick's Day murder

Top Trending Videos

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News