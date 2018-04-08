Protesters rally against proposed 10,000 hog farm in Delaware County

Katie Cox
6:03 PM, Apr 8, 2018
Protesters are concerned about where the waste from all the pigs would go and what that would do to their property values. The state has already signed off on the project.

MUNCIE, Ind. -- Protesters rallied outside the Delaware City-County Building on Friday to oppose a proposed pig farm in Muncie that would house nearly 10,000 pigs.

The wean-to-finish pig production facility would consist of four large buildings that would house more than 2,500 pigs each on W. County Road 1270-North, just north of Muncie.

But people living in that area have been pushing Delaware County Commissioners to re-zone their land to stop the farm from being built so close to their homes.

It’s not just the smell, people living close to the area where the farm would be built are also worried about what impact it will have on their land, their property values and their health.

