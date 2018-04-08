Protesters rally against proposed 10,000 hog farm in Delaware County

Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 32°
Protesters are concerned about where the waste from all the pigs would go and what that would do to their property values. The state has already signed off on the project.
MUNCIE, Ind. -- Protesters rallied outside the Delaware City-County Building on Friday to oppose a proposed pig farm in Muncie that would house nearly 10,000 pigs.
The wean-to-finish pig production facility would consist of four large buildings that would house more than 2,500 pigs each on W. County Road 1270-North, just north of Muncie.
PHOTOS | Protesters rally against proposed Muncie pig farm
But people living in that area have been pushing Delaware County Commissioners to re-zone their land to stop the farm from being built so close to their homes.
It’s not just the smell, people living close to the area where the farm would be built are also worried about what impact it will have on their land, their property values and their health.
MORE TOP STORIES | Woman overdoses on heroin in bathroom at Riley Hospital for Children | Co-defendant in federal Grundy case to plead guilty to trafficking in heroin, meth | New Palestine mom says popular hair product left family's hair falling out in clumps | Man fills up gas tank, only to find water | 22-year-old arrested in connection with St. Patrick's Day murder
Top Trending Videos
A family lost nearly a dozen show pigs when several barns caught fire on their farm early Saturday morning.
Earthbound angels came to the rescue of a Southport family whose car was stolen and then wrecked last week.
Protesters rallied outside the Delaware City-County Building on Friday to oppose a proposed pig farm in Muncie that would house nearly…
The week starts wintry, but will finish warm!